The Mets plan for McNeil to see the bulk of his playing time at second base in 2024, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

McNeil started 57 games in the outfield in 2023, but it sounds like that number probably won't be nearly as high in 2024. He missed the final weekend of the season after being diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his right elbow but is healthy now and having a normal offseason, per Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News, so it's not clear how much that might be weighing into the Mets' decision to keep him mostly on the dirt. McNeil was going to be playing every day regardless, but that it will come at second base could impact the playing time of Brett Baty and/or Ronny Mauricio.