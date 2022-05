McNeil went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk, three total runs and a stolen base in a 13-3 victory versus the Giants on Monday.

McNeil notched his first hit of the contest in the sixth inning, singling to lead off the frame and swiping a bag before coming around to score. He added a pair of RBI in the eighth with a 408-foot shot to right field. That was just his second long ball of the season, with his previous homer coming in the second game of the season against Washington.