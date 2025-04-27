McNeil is not in the Mets' starting lineup against the Nationals on Sunday.
The lefty-hitting McNeil will begin Sunday's game in the dugout while Luisangel Acuna starts at second base and bats eighth against Nationals southpaw Mitchell Parker. McNeil returned from a right oblique strain Thursday and has gone 2-for-7 over the first two games of the series.
