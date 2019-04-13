McNeil went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's win over Atlanta.

With Brandon Nimmo slumping and dropped down in the order, McNeil got a shot at filling the leadoff spot and did what he's done all season so far, which is string together hits. The 27-year-old is slashing .359/.444/.487 through 12 games with seven runs and eight RBI, and his fantasy outlook can only improve if he sticks at the top of a potent Mets order.