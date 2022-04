McNeil is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Cardinals, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

After producing four hits in the first two games of the series, McNeil will take a seat Wednesday. The 30-year-old has put together a nice five-game hitting streak and has at least two hits in three straight. He'll be replaced in the lineup by Luis Guillorme who will start at second base and bat eighth in the contest.