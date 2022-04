McNeil is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Arizona, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

McNeil started the past three games and will head to the bench with lefty Madison Bumgarner on the mound for the Diamondbacks. The 30-year-old started against a southpaw Opening Day but hasn't been in the lineup versus a lefty since, though Sunday is only the fourth time all season the Mets have faced a left-handed starter.