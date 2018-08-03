McNeil is not in the lineup Friday against the Braves.

McNeil has gotten regular playing time since getting called up July 24. He hasn't gotten a ton of hits, though his .190/.370/.333 line translates to a league-average 100 wRC+. He'll likely continue to get opportunities down the stretch in a lost season for the Mets. Jose Reyes will start at second base.

More News
Our Latest Stories