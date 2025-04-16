McNeil (oblique) will start in center field during a rehab game with Single-A St. Lucie on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

McNeil has limited experience in center field, having made three appearances there with the Mets in 2023 and another three in the minors. With Jose Siri (leg) sidelined, the club would like to have McNeil as an option to play center field. That said, most of McNeil's reps should still come at second base. The 33-year-old appears likely to be activated from the 10-day injured list early next week.