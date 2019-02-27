Mets' Jeff McNeil: Scratched due to wrist injury
McNeil was scratched from the Mets' Grapefruit League lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins due to a left wrist issue, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
The Mets had listed McNeil as their left fielder and leadoff man for the exhibition contest before removing him from the lineup card a couple hours before first pitch. Per Thosar, McNeil scraped his wrist against the outfield wall in Monday's game against the Astros, so he'll sit out in what likely amounts to a precautionary measure. Rymer Liriano will take McNeil's spot in the outfield Wednesday while shortstop Amed Rosario moves to the table-setting role.
