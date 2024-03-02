Manager Carlos Mendoza said McNeil is dealing with left biceps soreness and will be shut down from hitting for a few days, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

McNeil will not undergo an MRI as the injury isn't believed to be serious enough, but the infielder will be reassessed by the team Tuesday. He was expected to make his spring training debut in the first week of March after dealing with a partial ligament tear in his left elbow late last season, so the Mets could take a cautious approach given that the biceps soreness is in the same arm. McNeil slashed .270/.333/.378 with 10 home runs and 55 RBI over 648 plate appearances in 2023.