Mets' Jefferson Rojas: Dealt to Mets ahead of deadline

The Mets acquired Rojas from the Cubs on Monday in exchange for right-hander Clay Holmes (fibula) and outfielder Tyrone Taylor, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

Considering Holmes is headed for free agency this winter and Taylor projects as a reserve outfielder, coughing up Rojas -- arguably the top prospect in the organization, albeit in a weak farm system -- is a hefty price for the Cubs to pay. The 21-year-old shortstop has shown a solid all-around skill set at Double-A Knoxville this season, chipping in 15 home runs and 17 stolen bases while maintaining a .270 average and 16.4 percent clip over 390 plate appearances.