Mets' Jenrry Mejia: Starts rehab assignment
Mejia (suspension) began a rehab assignment with one of the Mets' Dominican Summer League teams Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Though Mejia had his lifetime ban lifted by the commissioner, he is suspended for the rest of the 2018 season due to multiple performance-enhancing drug-related offenses. He tossed four shutout innings during Thursday's outing.
More News
-
Mets' Jenrry Mejia: To begin workouts after All-Star break•
-
Jenrry Mejia: Eligible to return in 2019•
-
Jenrry Mejia: Expected to apply for reinstatement•
-
Jenrry Mejia: Agrees to contract despite lifetime ban•
-
Jenrry Mejia: Receives lifetime ban from MLB•
-
Mets' Jenrry Mejia: Agrees to deal, avoiding arbitration•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...