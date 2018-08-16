Mets' Jenrry Mejia: Starts rehab assignment

Mejia (suspension) began a rehab assignment with one of the Mets' Dominican Summer League teams Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Though Mejia had his lifetime ban lifted by the commissioner, he is suspended for the rest of the 2018 season due to multiple performance-enhancing drug-related offenses. He tossed four shutout innings during Thursday's outing.

