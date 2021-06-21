Eickhoff was confirmed as the starter for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader versus Atlanta, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander will start in his Mets debut after Jacob deGrom covered five scoreless frames in the matinee. Eickhoff last pitched in the majors with the Phillies in 2019 and has a 5.52 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB over 44 innings this season at Triple-A Syracuse.