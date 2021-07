Eickhoff had his contract selected by the Mets on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Eickhoff returned to the Mets on a minor-league deal on July 5, but he'll be recalled and is expected to work a few innings in Sunday's game against the Pirates. He made two starts for the big-league club earlier in the season, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 6:4 K:BB across 10 frames.