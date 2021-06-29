Eickhoff (0-1) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Nationals.

Eickhoff got off to an ugly start Monday, serving up back-to-back homers to Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner to begin the first inning. He gave up four solo homers in the outing, including two by Schwarber. He tossed four shutout innings in his season debut on June 21 but he now owns a 4.50 ERA through nine frames. If Eickhoff gets another shot in the rotation, he could take the mound in Yankee Stadium this weekend.