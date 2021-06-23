Eickhoff is tentatively scheduled to make a second start for the Mets in Sunday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Eickhoff was awarded another turn through the rotation after he excelled during a spot start in the second game of Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta following his call-up from Triple-A Syracuse. He tossed four scoreless innings in his Mets debut, striking out three while scattering three hits and three walks. With Joey Lucchesi (elbow) set to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, Eickhoff looks like he could get the opportunity to stick around as the Mets' No. 5 starter until the team gets Carlos Carrasco (hamstring) back from the 60-day injured list.