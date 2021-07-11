Eickhoff allowed two runs on six hits in 2.2 innings versus Pittsburgh on Sunday. He struck out none and did not factor in the decision.

Eickhoff served as the primary pitcher behind opener Aaron Loup in Sunday's contest. There was little trouble for Eickhoff in his first two innings, but Rodolfo Castro and Michael Perez each took him deep for solo home runs in the fifth inning. The 31-year-old right-hander has allowed seven runs in 12.2 innings this season, with two of his three major-league appearances coming as a starter.