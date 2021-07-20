Eickhoff didn't factor into the decision in Monday's wild 15-11 extra-innings win over the Reds, allowing seven runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

All the scoring against him came in the first two innings, and while Eickhoff created a lot of his own problems, three errors behind him did the right-hander no favors -- including two by Luis Guillorme, who was filling in for the injured Francisco Lindor (oblique) at shortstop. Eickhoff's time in the rotation could be running out with Carlos Carrasco (hamstring) nearing a return, and his 4.96 ERA through 16.1 innings masks a horrific 8.12 FIP.