Mets manager Luis Rojas said that Eickhoff will likely start the second game of Monday's doubleheader versus Atlanta if he isn't needed in relief in Game 1, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Jacob deGrom (shoulder) was cleared to take the hill for Game 1, and he'll presumably pitch all seven innings of the contest unless he has a third straight start cut short due to injury or if he uncharacteristically struggles. The Mets called Eickhoff up from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday after he posted a 5.52 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB in 44 innings across his eight starts with the affiliate.