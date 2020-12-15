Eickhoff signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The 30-year-old righty will earn $1.25 million if he makes the big-league roster and could earn up to $2 million with incentives. He was very briefly on the Padres' big-league roster last season but didn't get into a game on his lone day on the squad. His 4.15 ERA in 440 career major-league innings is perfectly respectable, though he owns a 5.07 ERA since the start of 2017.
