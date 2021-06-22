Eickhoff didn't factor into the decision in a 1-0 loss to Atlanta during the second game of Monday's doubleheader, giving up three hits and three walks over four scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Making his first appearance in the majors since 2019, the 31-year-old tossed 47 of 77 pitches for strikes and kept the Mets in the game as long as he could, but Ronald Acuna promptly led off the fifth inning with a solo shot as soon as Eickhoff was off the mound. The effort was likely enough to keep him in the rotation for now, but the former Phillie hasn't posted useful fantasy numbers since 2016.