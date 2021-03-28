Eickhoff was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.
Eickhoff struggled over a limited sample during spring training, as he posted an 11.25 ERA and 2.50 WHIP in four innings across two appearances (one start). As a result, the 30-year-old will likely begin the year at Triple-A Syracuse but could fill in if New York's pitching staff deals with injuries during the regular season.
