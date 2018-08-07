Blevins tossed a perfect ninth inning on his way to the save Monday against the Reds.

Blevins induced two fly balls and a groundout to end the ballgame after tossing 12 of 17 pitches for strikes. Following Monday's appearance, he's recorded six straight scoreless outings, and he owns a 4.08 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 25 strikeouts across 28.2 innings this season.