Mets' Jerry Blevins: Delivers clean appearance Sunday
Blevins struck out one in two-thirds of an inning during Sunday's loss to the Rockies.
It's the veteran reliever's sixth straight scoreless appearance. Blevins' 5.87 ERA and 1.57 WHIP look bad, but four of the five runs he's given up this season came in a single game against the Braves on April 19. His 87.8 mph fastball is the slowest of his career and his 5.9 K/9 is far below his usual rate, but Blevins still seems capable of handling the lefty specialist role in the Mets bullpen.
