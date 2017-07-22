Mets' Jerry Blevins: Earns rare save Friday
Blevins fired 1.2 scoreless innings while striking out two to earn the save Friday against the Athletics.
Blevins was protecting a two-run lead and was allowed to stay on the mound while collecting five outs to notch his first save of the season. Aside from the save, he's a decent middle reliever with a 3.16 ERA, but and unimpressive 1.34 WHIP.
