Blevins fired 1.2 scoreless innings while striking out two to earn the save Friday against the Athletics.

Blevins was protecting a two-run lead and was allowed to stay on the mound while collecting five outs to notch his first save of the season. Aside from the save, he's a decent middle reliever with a 3.16 ERA, but and unimpressive 1.34 WHIP.

