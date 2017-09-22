Mets' Jerry Blevins: Generates solid season
Blevins has earned a 3.04 ERA in 47.1 innings with the Mets this year.
Blevins has been used predominantly as a situational lefty, and he's followed up a great 2016 campaign with more of the same this season. Blevins has been able to hold left-handed batters to a .209 batting average, and owns a phenomenal 12.93 K/9. The 34-year-old left-hander should continue to see high-leverage innings out of the bullpen.
