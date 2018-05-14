Blevins is expected to be placed on the paternity list at some point this week as he awaits the birth of his child, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Reliever Buddy Baumann, who was technically optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, remains with the Mets on the taxi squad and will presumably be added back to the active roster once Blevins is formally placed on the paternity list. Blevins has been the Mets' go-to lefty out of the bullpen this season, but he's scuffled more than usual through the first month and a half of the campaign. He has given up five runs and has posted a 5:5 K:BB across eight innings through his 18 appearances.