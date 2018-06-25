Mets' Jerry Blevins: Ineffective in emergency start
Blevins gave up two runs on a pair of solo home runs in two innings while striking out three against the Dodgers on Sunday.
This was the definition of an emergency starter, as Blevins made his first career start in his 533rd career game after Jason Vargas (calf), who was scheduled to start Sunday, was unexpectedly placed on the DL late on Saturday, forcing the Mets into a bullpen game. Blevins figures to return to the bullpen immediately.
