Mets' Jerry Blevins: On paternity leave
Blevins was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Blevins will miss the next two or three games in order to attend the birth of his child. The Mets have Thursday off, so he will return to to the team on either Wednesday or Friday. Buddy Baumann has been recalled from Triple-A, and he will be the left-handed option in the bullpen while Blevins is away.
