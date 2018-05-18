Mets' Jerry Blevins: Returns from paternity leave
Blevins returned from paternity leave Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Blevins had been out since Tuesday for the birth of his child. He'll return to his role as the primary left-hander in the Mets' bullpen. A corresponding move has not yet been announced.
