The Mets exercised Blevins' $7 million club option for the 2018 season, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Blevins appeared in a career-high 75 games this season, sporting a 2.94 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 49 innings of relief. Looking ahead, the southpaw is one of the top arms in the New York bullpen, and figures to work out of high-leverage situations once again next year.