Blevins will make his first career start Sunday against the Dodgers, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

The 34-year-old's first start will come in his 533rd career game. He hasn't gotten more than five outs in any appearance this season so is highly unlikely to go particularly deep today. He'll presumably just be the Mets' opener before turning it over to the rest of the bullpen.

