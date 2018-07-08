Blevins (personal) is expected to come off the bereavement list Monday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Blevins left the team Friday, and after missing the Mets' three-game series against the Rays, he'll return to the bullpen for the Monday's double-header versus Philadelphia. He's posted a 4.79 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 18 strikeouts through 20.2 innings in 2018.