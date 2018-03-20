Blevins has a 2.84 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB through 6.1 innings this spring.

The ERA and WHIP don't mean much given the sample size, but Blevins' strong K:BB indicates he's ready for the games to start counting. The veteran LOOGY will fill his usual role in the Mets' bullpen in 2018, one that has allowed him to record 35 holds over the last two seasons.