Mets' Jesse Winker: Shifted to 60-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets transferred Winker (oblique) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The club needed to free a spot on its 40-man roster for Frankie Montas (lat), who has been activated from the 60-day IL. The transaction does not alter Winker's timetable, as he is coming up on the 60-day mark of his absence with a right oblique strain and is considered multiple weeks away from a return.
