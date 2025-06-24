The Mets transferred Winker (oblique) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The club needed to free a spot on its 40-man roster for Frankie Montas (lat), who has been activated from the 60-day IL. The transaction does not alter Winker's timetable, as he is coming up on the 60-day mark of his absence with a right oblique strain and is considered multiple weeks away from a return.