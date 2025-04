Winker is not in the Mets' starting lineup against the Nationals on Sunday.

The lefty-hitting Winker will begin Sunday's game in the dugout while the Nationals send southpaw Mitchell Parker to the mound. Starling Marte will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and bat fifth. Winker has gone 4-for-14 with one walk, two runs scored and a solo homer over his last five games.