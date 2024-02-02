Williams will participate in big-league camp this spring with the Mets, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

The organization's top position prospect, Williams is still only 20 years old and got a brief taste of Double-A at the end of 2023, so there's little chance he'll be on the Opening Day roster. He posted impressive numbers in High-A though, slashing .299/.451/.567 in 162 plate appearances and recording more walks (33) than strikeouts (32) before his promotion. The Mets are leaving Williams at shortstop for now, but his ultimate defensive home isn't yet clear as Francisco Lindor is entrenched at that spot -- how the youngster gets used this spring could provide an early glimpse of his likeliest path to the majors. A 2024 big-league debut isn't off the table for Williams if he continues to rake in the upper minors.