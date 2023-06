Williams is hitting .207 with a .401 OBP, one home run and 13 steals in 34 games for Single-A St. Lucie.

The 19-year-old shortstop has a strong batted-ball profile, with a 32 percent groundball rate and all-fields approach, but it hasn't translated into a high batting average in the early going. Even as an undersized 5-foot-6 middle infielder, Williams is strong where it counts and is expected to eventually develop notable over-the-fence power to go with his 70-grade speed.