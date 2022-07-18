The Mets have selected Williams with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

He only stands 5-foot-8, but Williams has been the best prep hitter in Texas and one of the best hitters in the nation, with scouts bullish on his offensive upside despite his undersized frame. Williams has strength where it counts, in his forearms and lower body, and he generates plus bat speed which translates into much more power than one would expect from an 18-year-old his size. He is also a plus runner, so Williams checks all of the boxes fantasy managers are looking for, if they can get past his stature. Defensively, he will either end up in center field (his natural position) or shortstop, where he has seen time recently, although he lacks a true rifle of an arm typically associated with the position.