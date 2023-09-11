Williams has been promoted from High-A Brooklyn to Double-A Binghamton, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Williams was better at Brooklyn following a midseason promotion than he was at Low-A St. Lucie, collecting a .266/.431/.461 batting line with 13 home runs, 44 stolen bases and a 108:102 K:BB over 115 games between the two stops. The excellent showing has earned him a late-season look at the Double-A level, which is quite impressive considering he won't turn 20 until November. Williams has mostly played shortstop this season but can also handle center field.