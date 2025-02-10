The Mets have extended Williams an invitation to major-league camp during spring training.

Fellow top prospects Ryan Clifford and Brandon Sproat will join Williams on the big-league side of spring camp. Williams, 21, missed four months of the 2024 season due to wrist surgery and slashed only .215/.358/.298 with zero home runs and five steals in 33 games across three levels. However, Williams remains an intriguing Dynasty option due to his on-base skills and speed. He's pegged for Triple-A Syracuse to begin the season, but a bounce-back year could have him pushing to debut sometime in 2025.