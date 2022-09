Williams has played in 10 games for the Mets' Florida Coast League affiliate, putting up a .250/.366/.438 line with a homer, six steals and a 4:6 BB:K.

He's certainly living up to his name on the basepaths, as Williams has succeeded on all of his steal attempts. The 14th overall pick in this year's draft, the 18-year-old Williams is years and years away from the majors, but he's off to a fine start to his professional career.