Mets' Jeurys Familia: Advances to mound work Tuesday

Familia (shoulder) will throw off the mound Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Tuesday's mound session marks the first time that the reliever has been able to toe the rubber since being placed on the disabled list in early May with a blood clot in his shoulder. Though he remains without a firm timetable for return, manager Terry Collins confirmed that Familia will likely return to the Mets' bullpen sometime this season.

