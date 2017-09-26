Mets' Jeurys Familia: Allows two runs, converts fifth save
Familia allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits in an inning of work to earn his fifth save of the season Monday against the Braves.
Familia made things interesting allowing a single before committing a throwing error to put the tying run at the plate with nobody out. He allowed an RBI single and a run-scoring groundout on the next two batters but was able to finish the frame to complete the win. It was the first time Familia had been scored upon in six outings as he looks to regain his form near the end of the season.
