Mets' Jeurys Familia: Avoids arbitration with Mets

Familia agreed to a one-year, $7.925 million deal with the Mets on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

This will be Familia's final season before he hits the open market, and latest news suggests he will share the closer role with AJ Ramos, at least at the start of the season. Familia is the preferred option in fantasy, as he can be a dominant option when he's on, and has more of a history as the Mets' closer. Both players could be options to be traded at the deadline if the Mets are not contending.