Mets' Jeurys Familia: Away from team Sunday

Familia will not be available for Sunday's game against the Padres, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Familia will be away from the team attending a memorial service for a family member who passed away earlier in the week. It's unclear if his absence will extend beyond the team's off-day Monday. AJ Ramos will likely be called upon in Familia's absence should a save opportunity arise.

