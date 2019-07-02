Familia (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Familia was sent to the shelf June 18 due to a Bennett lesion in his right shoulder, but he managed to make a rehab appearance Friday without issue and will return to the team in time for Tuesday's series opener. He'll aim to get back on track after posting a 7.81 ERA with a 28:21 K:BB over 27.2 innings so far this season.