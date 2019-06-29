Familia (shoulder) made a rehab appearance Friday and felt fine afterward, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Familia was sharp Friday, throwing just 13 pitches over 1.1 clean innings and punching out two batters, so the Mets are deciding if he needs any more time in the minors before coming off the injured list. One way or another, it's looking likely Familia will be back in the Mets' bullpen before the All-Star break.

