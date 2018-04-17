Mets' Jeurys Familia: Blows first save of season
Familia wasn't charged with any earned runs in his one-third of an inning against the Nationals on Monday, but got his first blown save of the season in the Mets' 8-6 defeat. He gave up one hit and walked one.
Familia came on to attempt a four-out save with a couple of base-runners already on and gave up a two-run single, a walk and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch as he was unable to bail out AJ Ramos. He's been one of the best closers in the league to this point, however, and this was a tricky situation, as he was trying to work his way out of a jam that he didn't create. This should be considered an aberration in what has otherwise been a fantastic start to the season.
