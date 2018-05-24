Mets' Jeurys Familia: Blows fourth save Wednesday

Familia gave up two runs on four hits and a walk over an inning of work Wednesday to blow his fourth save of the season in a 2-1 loss to the Marlins. He struck out one.

After he got Lewis Brinson to ground out to open the ninth, five straight Marlins reached base against Familia, and his line would have been even worse if Michael Conforto hadn't thrown out Derek Dietrich at the plate. Familia still sports a 2.35 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB through 23 innings on the season, and while his four blown saves aren't ideal, his 13 successful ones rank him third in the National League behind Wade Davis 917) and Brad Hand (15).