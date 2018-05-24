Mets' Jeurys Familia: Blows fourth save Wednesday
Familia gave up two runs on four hits and a walk over an inning of work Wednesday to blow his fourth save of the season in a 2-1 loss to the Marlins. He struck out one.
After he got Lewis Brinson to ground out to open the ninth, five straight Marlins reached base against Familia, and his line would have been even worse if Michael Conforto hadn't thrown out Derek Dietrich at the plate. Familia still sports a 2.35 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB through 23 innings on the season, and while his four blown saves aren't ideal, his 13 successful ones rank him third in the National League behind Wade Davis 917) and Brad Hand (15).
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Slams door for save No. 13•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Strikes out three to get 12th save•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Picks up 11th save Friday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Notches 10th save with scoreless outing•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Returns to team Tuesday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Away from team Sunday•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...